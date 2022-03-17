Ex-Russian president: ‘Russia has the might to put’ the US in its place

The former president of Russia sent out a warning on Thursday to the U.S. as the conflict in Ukraine continues.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who currently serves as deputy secretary of the Russia Security Council, accused the U.S. of “disgusting” anti-Russia sentiment, according to a Reuters report.

Medvedev said the U.S. is engaged in fear mongering in order to get sanctions and other punishments imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

“It will not work — Russia has the might to put all of our brash enemies in their place,” Medvedev said, according to Reuters.

Russia continues to claim the sanctions the U.S. and others have levied have had little effect despite the ruble dropping in value and the Russian stock market being closed for weeks.

Along with Russia being cut off from much of the world economy due to sanctions, private companies have also pulled out of the country in retaliation for the invasion.

During the war, Russia has been shown to be targeting civilian buildings, with the most recent a movie theater that had the word “children” on both sides of the facility.

Russia has denied any human rights violations or war crimes in Ukraine, continuing false claims that it is saving the people from a “neo-Nazi” government.