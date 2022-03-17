Russia dismisses reports of peace talk movement: ‘If there’s progress, we’ll tell you’

A Kremlin official on Thursday dismissed reports that substantial progress had been made in peace talks with Ukraine, saying if there is any headway then “we’ll tell you.”

When asked about reports that progress had been made in the peace talks, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, “On the whole, that’s wrong.”

“When there’s progress, we’ll tell you,” he added.

According to Bloomberg, Peskov blamed Ukraine for slowing down negotiations, claiming that the country was “in no rush” to reach an agreement.

On Wednesday, the Financial Times reported that significant progress had been made towards reaching an agreement between Russia and Ukraine, including a potential cease-fire.

Multiple sources informed of the talks told the publication that the supposed plan would include Ukraine renouncing any desires to join NATO and to not host any foreign military bases or weapons.

Though he shot down reports of progress, Peskov said on Thursday that the Financial Times article had “some correct elements.”

Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak also commented on the Financial Times article on Wednesday, tweeting, “The only thing we confirm at this stage is a ceasefire, withdrawal of Russian troops and security guarantees from a number of countries.”

One Ukrainian official told Bloomberg that Russia’s more positive tone in recent days had more to do with the desire to ease sanctions than wanting to reach a compromise.