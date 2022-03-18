Russia warns anyone transporting weapons to Ukraine is a legitimate military target

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday warned that any cargo transporting weapons to Ukraine will be considered “legitimate targets” for Russian troops as it pushes forward with its invasion.

The comments come as Ukraine continues to ask for military help in its fight against Russian troops.

“We clearly said that any cargo moving into the Ukrainian territory which we would believe is carrying weapons would be fair game,” Lavrov said on RT Friday, ABC News reported.

“This is clear because we are implementing the operation the goal of which is to remove any threat to the Russian Federation coming from the Ukrainian soil,” he added.

Lavrov’s comments come a day after Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham (S.C.) introduced a resolution to give Ukraine fighter jets and air defense systems.

“I’m urging the Senate to speak with one voice, to meet the moment. … If we had a vote on the resolution to supply the Ukrainian military with the MiG fighters and other air defense systems, it would be a shot in the arm to Ukrainian people and their military,” Graham said.

Russia’s threats are the latest in a series of warnings since fighting has accelerated in Ukraine and the U.S. has increased its condemnation and issued escalating sanctions.

President Biden recently banned all Russian oil imports and called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “war criminal.”

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said the U.S. has engaged in “disgusting” anti-Russia sentiment.

“It will not work — Russia has the might to put all of our brash enemies in their place,” Medvedev said.