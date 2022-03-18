trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Russia

Russia warns anyone transporting weapons to Ukraine is a legitimate military target

by Lexi Lonas - 03/18/22 8:47 AM ET
Getty Images

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday warned that any cargo transporting weapons to Ukraine will be considered “legitimate targets” for Russian troops as it pushes forward with its invasion.

The comments come as Ukraine continues to ask for military help in its fight against Russian troops. 

“We clearly said that any cargo moving into the Ukrainian territory which we would believe is carrying weapons would be fair game,” Lavrov said on RT Friday, ABC News reported.

“This is clear because we are implementing the operation the goal of which is to remove any threat to the Russian Federation coming from the Ukrainian soil,” he added. 

Lavrov’s comments come a day after Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham (S.C.) introduced a resolution to give Ukraine fighter jets and air defense systems. 

“I’m urging the Senate to speak with one voice, to meet the moment. … If we had a vote on the resolution to supply the Ukrainian military with the MiG fighters and other air defense systems, it would be a shot in the arm to Ukrainian people and their military,” Graham said.

Russia’s threats are the latest in a series of warnings since fighting has accelerated in Ukraine and the U.S. has increased its condemnation and issued escalating sanctions. 

President Biden recently banned all Russian oil imports and called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “war criminal.”

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said the U.S. has engaged in “disgusting” anti-Russia sentiment. 

“It will not work — Russia has the might to put all of our brash enemies in their place,” Medvedev said.

Tags Joe Biden Lindsey Graham Russia–Ukraine relations Sergey Lavrov Ukraine aid Vladimir Putin weapons

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Tearful Craig Melvin confirms...
  2. Senate, House Democrats urge Biden...
  3. Bolton pushes back on Trump, says...
  4. Biden announces largest-ever oil...
  5. Tillis endorses Cawthorn’s...
  6. CNN: ‘Realistic chance’ Hunter...
  7. Putin ordering draft of 135,000...
  8. Graham to vote against Jackson’s...
  9. Poll: Fetterman leads Lamb by...
  10. Congress gives IRA perks to high...
  11. Oscars slap leads to dozens of FCC...
  12. Manchin opposed to Biden plan to...
  13. Federal judge rules Florida voting...
  14. Democrats need to get out of their...
  15. Pelosi calls for Supreme Court...
  16. What’s going on with the Johnson...
  17. Pelosi rejects gas tax holiday
  18. Fox News inks deal with Caitlyn...
Load more

Video

See all Video