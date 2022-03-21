WHO records six more attacks on Ukrainian health care facilities

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) office in Ukraine reported six more attacks on health care facilities in the country Sunday, bringing the total to at least 52 since Russia invaded in late February.

“That’s more than 2 attacks per day,” the WHO Ukraine tweeted. “This is unaccaptable. Health care must always be protected.”

Ukraine has accused Russia of shelling multiple health care facilities, including a cancer hospital and a children’s and maternity hospital.

Four people were killed in an attack on a children’s hospital and maternity ward in Mariupol earlier this month, including a child and a pregnant woman. More children, doctors and pregnant women were injured.

“Direct strike of Russian troops at the maternity hospital,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in response to the incident. “People, children are under the wreckage. Atrocity! How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror?”

Ukraine said last week Russia attacked a cancer hospital in the southern city of Mykolaiv, damaging the building but not directly killing any victims.

“As of today, @WHO has verified 26 attacks on health care in #Ukraine between 24 Feb-9 Mar, incl. the maternity hospital in Mariupol; In total, 12 people died and 34 have been injured. More incidents are being verified. WHO strongly condemns these attacks,” the WHO said at the time.

The number of attacks on health care facilities doubled from March 9 to March 20.