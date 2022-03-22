Putin critic Navalny sentenced to nine years in maximum security prison

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny on Tuesday was sentenced to nine years in a maximum security prison after being convicted on fraud charges.

The court handed Navalny the nine-year sentence and issued an $11,500 fine after he was found guilty earlier in the day of fraud and contempt of court, The Associated Press reported.

The Russian government accused Navalny of embezzling money for himself and his organization, while the prominent Kremlin critic said the charges were politically motivated.

Prosecutors originally asked the judge for 13 years for Navalny. Navalny and his lawyers are able to appeal the ruling.

The sentence adds to a 2.5-year prison term he was given in 2021 for allegedly breaking his parole conditions.

Navalny went to Germany in 2020 for treatment after he was poisoned, with the critic saying the attack was carried out by the Russian government.

The government denies playing a role in the poison attack and said Navalny leaving for Germany broke his parole terms, arresting him when he returned in spring 2021.

Navalny has been one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most outspoken critics and has most recently decried the attacks on Ukraine.

Putin has retaliated against Navalny as his organization has been labeled as extremist and outlawed.