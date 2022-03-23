Putin ordered Russian central banker to stay on job: report

Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly told the country’s central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina to remain in her role after she said she would step down amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Four people with knowledge of the situation confirmed the discussions between Nabiullina and Putin to Bloomberg News.

Nabiullina has worked closely with Putin for decades, and just last week she was nominated for another five-year term as central banker, Bloomberg News noted.

Those familiar with the discussions told the news outlet that if Nabiullina were to leave the role now it would be viewed as a betrayal of Putin.

Nabiullina reportedly has not divulged her views on the invasion and did not respond to Bloomberg’s request for comment on the situation.

Earlier this week Russia’s economic reformer Anatoly Chubais resigned from his role as Putin’s climate envoy. He then left the country, people familiar with the situation told Bloomberg.