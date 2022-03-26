Russian rocket attacks wound five in western Ukraine city of Lviv

Russian rocket attacks on Saturday wounded five people in the Ukrainian city of Lviv, near the border of Poland, the same day President Joe Biden delivered remarks in the Polish capital.

Lviv was struck by four rockets in the largest attack on the city since Russia invaded Ukraine last month. Russian missiles previously hit the city last weekend.

Two rockets hit a fuel depot, followed by two others that hit a military factory, Lviv regional Governor Maksym Kozytskyy said in a post on Facebook.

“With today’s blows, the aggressor sends greetings to President Biden, who is in Poland,” said Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadoviy after the attack, according to Reuters.

Biden’s speech in Warsaw featured strong criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin, with the U.S. president exclaiming, “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.”

“Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia, for free people refuse to live in a world of hopelessness and darkness,” Biden added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered remarks after the attacks on Lviv, saying, “Ukraine is united in its desire to live freely, independently and for the sake of its own dreams, and not other people’s sick fantasies.”

There have been no deaths resulting from either the Saturday attack on Lviv or the one that occurred last weekend. Since the invasion began roughly one month ago, however, the United Nation High Commissioner for Human Rights has recorded that 1,104 civilians have been killed in Ukraine, and believes that the true figure is “considerably higher.”