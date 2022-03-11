DOJ to miss Biden deadline to release 9/11 investigation documents

The U.S. Justice Department said Thursday that it will miss President Biden’s deadline to review the FBI investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Reuters reported.

Biden filed an executive order in September requiring the department to review FBI investigation documents within the following six months.

The documents will be declassified and made public after they are reviewed.

However, the Justice Department will not finish releasing documents until mid-April “due to continuing co-ordination with a number of foreign governments and ongoing interagency review.”

Some documents will be released beginning in mid-March. The FBI had released more than 700 documents as of Thursday.

The FBI plans to create “production sets” of the Sept. 11 documents by mid-April due to some redactions being necessary as a function of the Privacy Act.

The focus on the 9/11 investigation is a result of a call from relatives of the victims of the attacks to learn more about the results of the FBI investigation, many claiming that the probe may have found involvement by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Fifteen of the 19 terrorists involved in the attacks hailed from Saudi Arabia, although the country denies any role in the events.

Families of 9/11 victims sent a letter to Biden Thursday through the group 9/11 Families United asking him to bring up the attacks in upcoming meetings with Saudi Arabia.

The Sept. 11 attacks killed close to 3,000 people.