trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Thousands have protested against Serbia’s president and pledged to ‘radicalize’ gatherings

by AP - 06/17/23 3:22 PM ET
by AP - 06/17/23 3:22 PM ET

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Tens of thousands of anti-government protesters on Saturday staged marches in Belgrade and other Serbian cities against President Aleksandar Vucic, pledging to “radicalize” weeks of peaceful gatherings that have already shaken his populist rule.

The demonstrators in Belgrade blocked the main highway that leads through the capital and chanted slogans for Vucic to resign, something that he has repeatedly rejected over the past seven weeks of protests.

The protest initially erupted in response to two back-to-back mass shootings in early May that left 18 people dead and 20 others wounded, many of them pupils from a Belgrade elementary school.

The protesters have been demanding the resignations of top Serbian security officials and the revoking of broadcasting licenses for pro-government media and tabloids that regularly air violent content and host crime figures and war criminals.

The protesters consider that the state-controlled media is responsible for the culture of violence that has been mainstay in Serbia since the wars in the Balkans in the 1990s that left more than 100,000 people dead.

Vucic, a former ultranationalist who took an active role in the breakup of the former Yugoslavia, now claims he wants to take Serbia into the European Union. He has said he will never accept the opposition demands. He has branded protest leaders as “hyenas” who want him and his family dead.

One of the protest leaders, Aleksandar Jovanovic, said that the demonstrations will continue, and vowed to further “radicalize” them with the blockade of roads and government buildings throughout Serbia.

“Serbia will stop,” he said. “We have to clean out this poison.”

Tags protests Serbia

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP House Intel chair says Trump classified documents case ‘of grave ...
  2. Pence on Trump: I don’t know why other GOP 2024 candidates ‘presume the ...
  3. Hutchinson warns Republicans to ‘back off’ allegations DOJ has been ...
  4. The utter failure of Merrick Garland
  5. Barr ‘skeptical’ of Trump conviction in Georgia voting investigation
  6. The Memo: Barr, Bolton, Kelly line up to condemn Trump over alleged crimes 
  7. DOJ responds to Jordan’s demands for more information on Trump docs probe
  8. Newsom’s media blitz fuels presidential talk
  9. DOJ seeks protective order to prevent Trump from releasing classified materials ...
  10. Miami mayor’s 2024 bid confounds Republicans
  11. Most Americans support Trump pardon if he’s convicted, sentenced to jail in ...
  12. Esper: Trump known as ‘hoarder’ of classified documents
  13. Bill Barr: Trump is a ‘consummate narcissist’
  14. Pence says Trump’s indictment ‘sends a terrible message’ to the world 
  15. Trump claims Biden pressed DOJ to create ‘fake indictment’ in latest attack
  16. Senate Democrat backs Biden over longtime supporter RFK Jr.
  17. Hutchinson: Federal charges against Trump ‘serious and disqualifying’
  18. ‘Loser, loser, loser’: Christie slams Trump election losses
Load more

Video

See all Video