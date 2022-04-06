Leader of West Virginia’s Proud Boys chapter pleads guilty in Jan. 6 case

The president of a West Virginia Proud Boys branch pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of illegally entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds on Jan. 6, 2021, the latest individual to admit to charges connected to the attack on the Capitol.

Jeffrey Finley, 29, is facing up to one year in prison, according to his plea agreement provided to The Hill. His sentencing is scheduled for July 19.

Finley was initially charged with knowingly entering and remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in any restricted building or grounds, and engaging in disorderly conduct in any of the Capitol buildings.

He was photographed the day of the Capitol riot wearing a blue suit, black shirt, red hat and glasses, according to the Department of Justice. He was also seen wearing a wired earpiece in his eight ear.

Authorities said Finley was in the crowd of people before it breached the First Street pedestrian gate, and then moved on to Capitol grounds. He was later caught on video entering the Capitol building through a door on the west side of the building.

According to the plea agreement, Finley marched with a group to the east side of the Capitol then back to the west side of the building over the course of more than two hours.

Additionally, Finley allegedly sent messages to a Telegram channel named “Boots on the Ground” during the attack. He understood the channel to be a place for Proud Boys members planning to attend the riot, according to the plea agreement.

After leaving the Capitol building, Finley sent a video message to the channel in which he said “I just got out myself, dude, I was in there, you know, f—ing taking pictures with the boys,” according to the plea agreement.

He also told the group “We literally can’t get back in. F—ing crazy, crazy, crazy lockdown. If you guys come out, you’re not getting back in. That’s 100%.”

Days after the Capitol attack, Finley deleted his social media accounts and photos and videos of himself and other Proud Boys members at the Capitol, according to the plea agreement. He also told members of his chapter to dispose of photographs.

Finley’s plea agreement comes after Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was indicted on a conspiracy charge connected to the Jan. 6 attack. He pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and other felony charges on Tuesday.