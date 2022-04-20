Capitol Police say ‘no threat’ after issuing evacuation alert over aircraft

The U.S. Capitol Police issued an alert Wednesday evening for the Capitol and other nearby buildings to be evacuated due to a “probable threat” from an aircraft, before later declaring there was “no threat.”

“The USCP is tracking an aircraft that poses a probable threat to the Capitol Complex,” the police said in a notice on Wednesday.

The buildings under evacuation included the U.S. Capitol, Capitol Visitor Center, Hart, Dirksen, Russell, Cannon, Longworth, Rayburn, Library of Congress (Jefferson, Madison and Adams) and U.S. Botanic Garden (Administrative and Conservatory) buildings.

“The Capitol was evacuated out of an abundance of caution this evening. There is no threat at the Capitol,” the agency later tweeted shortly before 7 p.m. local time.

Officials told The Associated Press the evacuation was triggered by a military aircraft carrying the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights for an event at the Washington National’s baseball stadium.

The soldiers were participating in a pre-game parachuting demonstration, jumping out of the plane and onto the field, according to the AP. The baseball stadium is around a mile away from the Capitol.

The evacuation came as the House and Senate were not in session, meaning most lawmakers were not in the buildings on Wednesday.

The Hill has reached out to Capitol police, the Department of Defense and the Army for comment.

Updated: 7:28 p.m.