Jan. 6 panel expected to meet with Trump Jr. in next few days: report

Donald Trump Jr. is expected to meet in the coming days with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Sources familiar with the matter told ABC News that former President Trump’s eldest son will appear voluntarily after he was invited to speak to investigators.

The Hill has reached out to a representative for Trump Jr. for comment.

Trump Jr.’s expected interview comes after the panel’s meetings with both Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, who were senior White House advisers in the Trump administration at the time of the attack.

The committee had reached out to Ivanka Trump in a January letter, offering her an invitation to speak to the panel while not officially subpoenaing her. That letter was the panel’s first official outreach to a member of the Trump family.

Following a March subpoena, Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiancée of Trump Jr., was seen earlier this week walking into the O’Neill House Office Building, where the panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack works.

Her Monday appearance is the second time Guilfoyle has met with the panel after another meeting in February.

“Ms. Guilfoyle, under threat of subpoena, agreed to meet exclusively with counsel for the select committee in a good faith effort to provide true and relevant evidence,” her attorney Joseph Tacopina said in a statement at the time.