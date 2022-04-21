trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
National Security

Proud Boys member under investigation made threatening call to FBI agent

by Monique Beals - 04/21/22 3:29 PM ET
GETTY IMAGES

A man connected to the Proud Boys has been arrested after he was accused of pepper-spraying officers at the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and making a threatening call to an FBI agent.

Barry Bennett Ramey was arrested on Thursday after an FBI affidavit filed Wednesday said that Special Agent Ryan Nougaret received a threatening call from Ramey while he was under investigation in connection with the Jan. 6 attack.

“Is this Mr. Nougaret? And you still live at [your affiant’s home address],” the caller, whom the FBI believes was Ramey, allegedly said.  

The agent then received a text message from the same number with a VIN number for a vehicle previously owned by the agent. 

“Check that VIN number.;),” Ramey said in another text, the affidavit alleged.  

Ramey now faces charges including assault on federal law enforcement officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon, obstructing law enforcement, entering or remaining on restricted grounds with intent to impede, knowingly engaging in an act of physical violence while using or carrying a deadly or dangerous weapon and an act of physical violence on Capitol grounds, according to NBC News, which cited court records.

He was included in a Proud Boys member list in southern Florida, according to the affidavit. 

The Proud Boys is a far-right group. Multiple leaders of the organization, including its national leader Enrique Tarrio, were charged with conspiracy last month in connection with the attack on the Capitol.

Tarrio pleaded not guilty to federal charges related to the attack earlier this month.

If convicted, Tarrio could serve a maximum possible prison sentence of 20 years for conspiracy and obstruction charges.

Tags Enrique Tarrio FBI Jan. 6 attack Proud Boys

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Effort to boot Greene from ballot ...
  2. Tulsi Gabbard demands retraction of ...
  3. Trump lashes out at Georgia officials ...
  4. Biden cleans up after confusing mask ...
  5. McCarthy calls NYT reporting on ...
  6. Explained: DeSantis’s effort to end ...
  7. Here’s what’s driving the ...
  8. ‘Ghost’ drones headed to Ukraine ...
  9. O'Rourke highlights Texas property ...
  10. Psaki to Chris Wallace: ...
  11. Supreme Court upholds Puerto Rico’s ...
  12. CNN+ shutting down
  13. Federal judge halts Kentucky’s ...
  14. Texas and Florida take steps to limit ...
  15. Florida Legislature votes to strip ...
  16. Trump mocks CNN after streaming ...
  17. Biden, Harris going on in-person ...
  18. All hope isn’t lost for Democrats ...
Load more

Video

See all Video