National Security

McCarthy said Gaetz was ‘putting people in jeopardy’ with remarks post-Jan. 6

by Rebecca Beitsch - 04/26/22 6:15 PM ET
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters as the House voted to hold former President Donald Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in contempt of Congress over their monthslong refusal to comply with subpoenas from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) aired frustration with members of his own party for making disparaging comments about GOP colleagues, saying lawmakers like Reps. Matt Gaetz (Fla.) were “putting people in jeopardy.”

The comments, disclosed in newly released audio from The New York Times, show McCarthy frustrated by the tenor of some of those comments in the days after Jan. 6 — a feeling that appears to have faded as GOP lawmakers continue to disparage the two Republicans that sit on the committee investigating the riot.

“These members calling out other members, that stuff’s got to stop,” McCarthy can be heard saying in a Jan. 10 recording.

“The tension is too high. The country is too crazy. I do not want to look back and think we caused something.” 

Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) also called out Gaetz, with another member chiming in to say he had made comments about Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), now the vice chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.

“This is serious stuff. It has to stop,” he says. “It’s potentially illegal what he’s doing.”

McCarthy agrees, saying Gaetz is “putting people in jeopardy.”

“And he doesn’t need to be doing this. We saw what people would do in the Capitol, you know, and these people came prepared with rope, with everything else.”

Developing.

