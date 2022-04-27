DOJ launches online portal in push to boost best policing practices

The Justice Department announced on Wednesday that it is launching an online portal in an effort to help provide law enforcement agencies and others with resources devoted to promoting best policing practices.

Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said in Los Angeles that the portal, known as the National Law Enforcement Knowledge Lab, would be considered a “one-stop-shop” for law enforcement agencies that will provide them with training, information and guidance.

“The Knowledge Lab will draw upon the department’s expertise from consent decrees, as well as years of research, technical assistance and engagement with law enforcement, advocates and other subject matter experts, to develop and consolidate resources on the best practices in policing,” Gupta said.

She said the goal of the initiative “is to build a highly visible and trusted national resource to improve public safety through effective crime-fighting strategies, robust constitutional policing and stronger community relationships.”

The portal’s specific offerings will include on-demand consultation for departments and agencies and the identification of areas where agencies could benefit from more services and resources.

Gupta said that the Justice Department will be working with the National Policing Institute and 21st Century Policing Solutions on the website, which the department’s Bureau of Justice Assistance will manage.

“Together, we will tackle the most pressing issues, including effective crime prevention strategies, use of force and de-escalation, officer recruitment and retention, officer mental health and wellness and much more,” she said.

The development comes several weeks after the department announced its first consent decree with a local police department since a Trump-era memo that limited their use was rescinded by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Used as a way to reform police departments that have allegedly demonstrated systematic failures or civil rights violations, consent decrees are court-approved legal agreements that do not involve litigation.