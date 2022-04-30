Trump lawyer to turn over more than 10K pages to Jan. 6 committee

Attorneys for John Eastman said on Friday that their client would be handing over more than 10,000 pages to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot after withdrawing some of his privilege claims.

On Friday, Eastman’s attorneys said that thousands of pages — from the more than 37,000 sought after by the committee — will now be handed over to the panel. However, the lawyer still claims attorney-client privilege to roughly 27,000, according to Politico, which first reported the development.

Eastman, a former legal adviser to former President Trump, was allegedly involved in a drafting a plan to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

“…the President and [Eastman] engaged in an extensive public and private campaign to convince the Vice President to reject certain Biden electors or delay the proceedings, without basis, so that the President and his associates would have additional time to manipulate the results,” the House panel said in a court filing last month.

“Had this effort succeeded, the electoral count would have been obstructed, impeded, influenced, and (at the very least) delayed, all without any genuine legal justification and based on the false pretense that the election had been stolen,” it continued. “There is no genuine question that the President and [Eastman] attempted to accomplish this specific illegal result.”

Eastman’s lawyers requested that they submit their consolidated log of documents that Eastman is withholding after the panel reviews the latest batch of pages (the 10,000) that have recently been released.

“The congressional defendants have stated that they wish to ‘evaluate the remaining privilege claims’ in light of plaintiff’s withdrawal of a significant number of such claims and submit a proposal for next steps ‘no later than May 6,’” Eastman’s lawyers noted in the filing.

The development comes as the committee announced this week that it would be holding eight public hearings on riot, both during daytime and primetime, with the first to start on June 9.