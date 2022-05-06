More than half of Americans say it’s not the time to end Title 42: poll

A majority of Americans say it is not the right time to end a Trump-era policy that allows migrants to be turned away at the border and stopped from seeking asylum for public health reasons, according to a new poll released on Thursday.

A CNN poll conducted by SSRS found that 57 percent of respondents said it is not the right time to lift Title 42, compared to 43 percent who said it is the time to end the Trump-era policy and return to pre-pandemic procedures.

Among the 57 percent who said it is not the time to lift Title 42, respondents were more divided over whether the Biden administration needed more time to get ready to lift the program (48 percent) compared to those who wanted it to be kept in place indefinitely (52 percent.)

A majority of respondents (59 percent) also said they had not been following Title 42 news closely compared to those who said they had (41 percent), but roughly three-fourths of respondents agreed they were not too confident or not confident at all that the administration was prepared to handle an influx of migrants at the border.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was grilled in a slew of hearings last week by Republicans who have objected to the Biden administration’s decision to rescind the Trump-era policy, which will end on May 23.

Speaking on “Fox News Sunday” last weekend, Mayorkas said that preparations had started as far back as September for the ending of the program.

“You shouldn’t be worried about [Title 42],” Mayorkas said. “We’ve got a handle on it.”

In a separate interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” the Homeland Security secretary affirmed that his department would be ready in the event that as many as 18,000 migrants come to the border daily, but did not shy away from acknowledging that it would be difficult.

“It is our responsibility to be prepared for different scenarios, and that is what we are doing, and we have incredibly talented and dedicated people. There is no question [if] in fact we reach that number, that is going to be an extraordinary strain on our system,” he said.

The CNN poll was conducted between April 28 and May 1 with a sample of 1,007 respondents. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points, with a 95 percent confidence level.