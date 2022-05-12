trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
National Security

Jan. 6 panel issues subpoenas to five GOP lawmakers

by Mychael Schnell - 05/12/22 1:23 PM ET
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (D-Calif.) addresses reporters during his weekly on-camera press conference on Friday, March 18, 2022.
Greg Nash
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (D-Calif.) addresses reporters during his weekly on-camera press conference on Friday, March 18, 2022.

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol issued subpoenas to five Republican members of Congress on Thursday as the panel prepares for a slate of public hearings next month.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Reps. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) and Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) received subpoenas.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chairman of the Jan. 6 panel, said the committee decided to issue subpoenas after the GOP lawmakers refused the opportunity to speak with the lawmakers voluntarily.

“The Select Committee has learned that several of our colleagues have information relevant to our investigation into the attack on January 6th and the events leading up to it. Before we hold our hearings next month, we wished to provide members the opportunity to discuss these matters with the committee voluntarily. Regrettably, the individuals receiving subpoenas today have refused and we’re forced to take this step to help ensure the committee uncovers facts concerning January 6th,” Thompson said in a statement.

“We urge our colleagues to comply with the law, do their patriotic duty, and cooperate with our investigation as hundreds of other witnesses have done,” he added.

Developing.

Tags Bennie Thompson Capitol attack Capitol riot jan. 6 Jan. 6 Committee Kevin McCarthy Scott Perry

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Jan. 6 panel issues subpoenas to five ...
  2. Psaki says she’ll miss Fox’s ...
  3. Biden calls Trump the ‘great MAGA ...
  4. Biden administration cancels oil and ...
  5. Biden flexes power in primaries to ...
  6. Crenshaw, Greene clash on ...
  7. Senate GOP, Manchin block abortion ...
  8. Budd surges in final stretch of North ...
  9. ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ director Ron ...
  10. Chris Christie jabs Trump: ‘Maybe ...
  11. Limiting student loan relief by ...
  12. Hakeem Jeffries to Clarence ...
  13. Coast Guard admiral becomes first ...
  14. What higher interest rates could mean ...
  15. Senators introduce legislation to ...
  16. Appeals court questions Trump's ...
  17. 5 ways Russia has failed in its ...
  18. Generational battle emerges in GOP ...
Load more

Video

See all Video