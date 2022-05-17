WATCH: New UFO footage declassified by the military

The Pentagon released a declassified video of a UFO encounter during a House Intelligence subcommittee hearing on Tuesday.

The short clip appears to show a flying spherical object traveling at extremely high speeds in the sky.

The roughly eight-second video clip with a 2021 timestamp shows a pilot operating an aircraft in a U.S. Navy training yard when a strange object flies near the cockpit of the plane at a high speed. While the UFO is traveling so fast in the video that it can be hard to spot, the object appears to be a grey, spherical shape.

Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Scott Bray said this was an example of an encounter that has mystified the Pentagon.

“I do not have an explanation for what this specific object is,” Bray said.

In addition to the sensor recording, the pilot also witnessed the UFO.

The Department of Defense has a new task force that will work to identify and analyze more unexplained occurrences like the UFO.