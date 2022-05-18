Attorney general meets with Supreme Court officials on security for justices

Attorney General Merrick Garland met with Justice Department and Supreme Court officials on Wednesday to discuss security for the court’s justices following the release of a draft opinion that showed the court poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The conversation revolved around how to “enhance coordination” as well as “intelligence sharing, and technical support” for judicial security amid the uptake in threats and protests around the justices’ homes.

“The rise of violence and unlawful threats of violence directed at those who serve the public is unacceptable and dangerous to our democracy,” Garland said.

“I want to be clear: while people vote, argue, and debate in a democracy, we must not – we cannot – allow violence or unlawful threats of violence to permeate our national life. The Justice Department will not tolerate violence or threats of violence against judges or any other public servants at work, home, or any other location.”

Along with Garland, U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis, FBI Deputy Director Paul M. Abbate, U.S. Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley, Supreme Court Police Chief Paul Coleman and Counselor to the Chief Justice Jeff Minear were at the meeting.

The meeting came after Garland previously told the U.S. Marshal Service to provide around-the-clock security at all the justices’ homes.

The increased security became needed after Politico reported a leak draft decision weeks ago showing the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. It lead activists to organize protests outside the homes of several conservative justices.

The protests led to lawmakers calling for increased protection for the justices, as the final decision that could overturn Roe v. Wade is set to be released this summer.