Jan. 6 panel’s chair sparks pushback with criminal referral remarks

Members of the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol are quarreling over whether to make a criminal referral to the Justice Department (DOJ) after Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said Monday the committee would make no such move.

“That’s not our job. Our job is to look at Jan. 6. What caused it and make recommendations after that … We don’t have the authority,” Thompson told reporters Monday night.

Thompson’s comments prompted a response from other lawmakers on the panel, an unusual public display for a committee whose members are fond of saying there is “no daylight” between them.

“The January 6th Select Committee has not issued a conclusion regarding potential criminal referrals. We will announce a decision on that at an appropriate time,” Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) wrote on Twitter on Monday night.

“Our committee has yet to vote on whether we will recommend criminal referrals to the Department of Justice. If criminal activity occurred, it is our responsibility to report that activity to the DOJ,” Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) also tweeted.

Whether the committee makes such a recommendation is largely symbolic. Even with a referral, the decision on whether to file charges rests solely with the Justice Department.

Such a decision would also require significant evidence, something it’s not yet clear the committee will provide.

At a Monday press conference on gun trafficking, Attorney General Merrick Garland declined to comment on any of the evidence that has emerged in the select committee’s hearings but confirmed he is following the public phase of the panel’s investigation.

“I am watching and I will be watching all of the hearings,” Garland said. “And I can assure you that the Jan. 6 prosecutors are watching all of the hearings as well.”