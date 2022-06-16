Jan. 6 committee to ask for interview with Ginni Thomas

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is planning to ask for Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, to speak with the panel following news she communicated with one of the Trump campaign attorneys.

“We think it’s time that we would, at some point, invite her to come talk to the committee,” Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) told Axios.

Thompson told reporters Thursday that the invite would go out “at some point” in the next few weeks.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that Ginni Thomas exchanged emails with John Eastman, the crafter of two memos for the Trump campaign encouraging then-Vice President Mike Pence to buck his ceremonial duty to certify the 2020 election results.

The story does not detail the contents of their exchanges, but an aide for Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said she is in agreement with Thompson that it’s time to extend an invitation for Thomas to speak with the committee.

That would be a departure from the committee’s earlier decision to abstain from attempting to speak with Thomas after news broke she also texted with Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows as well as Arizona lawmakers about efforts to keep former President Trump in office.

“Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!…You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History,” Thomas texted to Meadows a week after the election.

Thomas’s activism has led to calls for Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from any cases with a nexus to Jan. 6.

Mychael Schnell contributed.