Who is Shaye Moss, former Georgia elections worker to testify before Jan. 6 panel?

A former Georgia elections worker is set to testify before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot during the panel’s latest public hearing on Tuesday as it seeks to show former President Trump’s pressure campaign on state officials to overturn the 2020 presidential election results and his role in the riot.

That official, former Fulton County, Ga., elections worker Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, will appear before the committee during their second panel.

Georgia was among a handful of battleground states that Trump lost during the last presidential election, baselessly claiming that election fraud had been committed.

Trump had urged Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) to “find 11,870 votes” to help him notch a win in the Peach State just days before Congress was set to certify the 2020 Electoral College results on Jan. 6, 2021.

Between 2017 and April 2022, Moss had worked with the Fulton County Department of Registration and Elections, according to John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, and had been involved in vote counting on Election Day in 2020.

She received death threats after being accused of counting ballots for then-candidate Joe Biden multiple times in addition to counting fraudulent ballots, becoming a target of Trump and his allies.

The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum noted that she was forced to go into hiding and have her appearance changed due to the number of death threats she received, though she continued on with her work.

She and her mother, who also worked during the 2020 elections, later sued the parent company of One America News Network, people associated with the outlet, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and conservative website Gateway Pundit for defamation.

Moss was also one of five people to win the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award this year, awarded for the “courage to protect and defend democracy in the United States and abroad,” according to the library and museum.

Other officials whom the House select committee will hear from on Tuesday include Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers (R), Raffensperger and Gabriel Sterling, Raffensperger’s chief operating officer.

Bowers also received a John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award this year.

“We’ll be taking a close look at how the president and his allies came up with these schemes to pressure Republican-controlled legislatures and other state officials to reverse the certification of his electoral loss,” a committee aide told journalists on Monday.

“We’ll demonstrate that President Trump and his allies drove the pressure campaign based on lies. These lies led to threats that put state and local officials and their families at risk. These lies perpetuated the public’s belief that the election was stolen, tainted by widespread fraud, and these lies also contributed to the violence on Jan. 6,” the aide added.