National Security

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas filmmaker with access to Trump family

by Rebecca Beitsch - 06/21/22 9:16 AM ET
The Jan. 6 House Select Committee holds hearing on Thursday, June 16, 2022 focusing on the involvement of former Vice President Pence and his staff on Jan. 6.
Greg Nash
The Jan. 6 House Select Committee holds hearing on Thursday, June 16, 2022 focusing on the involvement of former Vice President Pence and his staff on Jan. 6.

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol is probing new sources for information on former President Trump, his children and former Vice President Mike Pence, issuing a subpoena to a documentary filmmaker.

The subpoena to Alex Holder, first obtained by Politico, asks not only for footage he captured as the Capitol riot was unfolding, but also interviews he conducted from September 2020 and onward as he documented Trump’s reelection campaign.

That includes interviews with Trump, Pence, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

It also specifically asks for “any raw footage pertaining to discussions of election fraud or election integrity surrounding the November 2020 presidential election.”

The subpoena was sent last week, as the committee began public hearings that included footage of depositions with Ivanka Trump and Kushner.

The panel ended its last hearing with a message to those who have not yet spoken to the panel, asking anyone who may have information to please step forward.

The committee did not respond to request for comment on the subpoena. 

Tags Capitol breach Donald Trump Jr. Eric Trump Ivanka Trump Jan. 6 hearings Jared Kushner Mike Pence Trump

