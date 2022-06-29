Two-thirds back prosecuting Trump over effort to overturn election: survey

Two-thirds of Americans say they think that former President Trump should be prosecuted for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to a new poll.

A Politico-Morning Consult poll released on Wednesday asked respondents if they believed Trump’s efforts to overturn the last presidential election’s results was a crime and that he should face prosecution.

Sixty-six percent of respondents said that they thought it was a crime and should be prosecuted, while 19 percent said it was not a crime and 18 percent said they thought it was a crime but Trump should not be prosecuted.

A majority of respondents also believed that Trump misled people in the country about the 2020 election outcome (57 percent), tried to overturn the 2020 election results (65 percent) and claimed fraud had been committed in the last election without evidence (64 percent).

The poll comes follows the latest hearing held by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

The panel heard from Cassidy Hutchinson, a former special assistant to former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, on Tuesday, during which she offered surprising new insight into the days before and after the Capitol riot.

Among some of the revelations offered during her in-person and recorded testimony were acknowledgements from within the White House that things could go wrong on Jan. 6, that Trump was warned his efforts to toss out the last presidential election’s results were likely illegal and that the former president allegedly lunged at a Secret Service agent in an effort to go to the Capitol that day.

Her testimony was immediately dismissed by Trump on his Truth Social platform. The former president said, “I hardly know who this person, Cassidy Hutchinson, is, other than I heard very negative things about her (a total phony and ‘leaker’).”

The Politico-Morning Consult poll was conducted from June 24 to June 26 with a sample of 2,004 registered voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.