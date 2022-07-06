Cipollone to testify before Jan. 6 panel on Friday: reports

Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone is expected to testify Friday behind closed doors before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, according to multiple news reports.

A person familiar with the discussions told The New York Times Cipollone would be participating in a transcribed interview.

The Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that the testimony is scheduled to take place for the first half of the day on Friday.

Cipollone did not respond to a request for comment. The Hill has reached out to the committee for comment.

The development comes exactly a week after the House panel issued a subpoena for the former Trump White House counsel following explosive public testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

During her testimony, Hutchinson said Cipollone urged Meadows to take action on the day of the riot, saying at one point “Mark, something needs to be done or people are going to die and the blood is going to be on your effing hands.”

The former Meadows aide said Cipollone warned her that “we’re going to get charged with every crime imaginable” should former President Trump go to the Capitol on Jan. 6 and told her Trump should not be taken there.

Hutchinson, in previously recorded testimony, also characterized Cipollone’s office’s position on a fake elector scheme that was being promoted at the time as not “legally sound.”

