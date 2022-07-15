trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
National Security

Jan. 6 committee schedules prime-time hearing on Trump’s inaction during attack

by Rebecca Beitsch - 07/15/22 4:32 PM ET

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack will hold what could be its final public hearing of the summer during prime time on Thursday, examining former President Trump’s three hours of inaction during the insurrection.

A notice from the panel does not formally announce any witnesses, but the hearing will kick off at 8 p.m. and review the 187 minutes between Trump leaving his “Stop the Steal” rally that day and his finally issuing a statement asking supporters who ransacking the Capitol to go home. 

“We’ll talk about what was going on in the White House while the Capitol was being overrun, and basically we will show what the president — as best we can put together — was doing all that time. Or not doing,” Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) told reporters Wednesday.

The hearing comes after the committee finally scored a formal deposition with former White House counsel Pat Cipollone earlier this month following a subpoena. Cipollone was one of the few people to speak with Trump that day, and video snippets of his conversation with the committee’s investigators appeared extensively in its seventh public hearing this week.

While Thursday’s hearing caps the themes the committee laid out in its first, Thompson has not ruled out the possibility of additional hearings.

“I’m hoping it is [the last],” he said. “But you know, something could come up.”

Tags Bennie Thompson Capitol attack Capitol breach Capitol insurrection Capitol riot Donald Trump Jan. 6 Capitol attack Jan. 6 Committee Jan. 6 hearings Pat Cipollone

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More National Security News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Student loan borrowers urged to apply ...
  2. House passes bills to protect ...
  3. Secret Service under pressure over ...
  4. Jan. 6 panel changed script for star ...
  5. White House faces disaster with young ...
  6. Jan. 6 committee schedules prime-time ...
  7. Any amount of alcohol is unhealthy ...
  8. Ocasio-Cortez, progressives call on ...
  9. Trump announces death of first wife ...
  10. Biden says he raised Khashoggi murder ...
  11. Rubio proposes child support ...
  12. Trump says he’s made up his mind ...
  13. Puerto Rico status bill introduced in ...
  14. House to move toward vote on assault ...
  15. GOP senator blocks bill to protect ...
  16. India’s economy can’t compete ...
  17. Top Harris aide to leave ...
  18. The Memo: Democrats cast around for ...
Load more

Video

See all Video