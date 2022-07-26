trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
National Security

DC man who assaulted police on Jan. 6 sentenced to five-year prison term

by Olafimihan Oshin - 07/26/22 3:17 PM ET
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
The Department of Justice seal is seen, ahead of a news conference of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein speaks announcing the indictment against international computer hacking, at Department of Justice in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.

A Washington, D.C.-area man has been sentenced to five years in prison for assaulting police officers during the Jan 6, 2021, attack at the Capitol. 

Mark K. Ponder was sentenced on Tuesday in a D.C. court after pleading guilty to assaulting three police officers during the insurrection, per a According to a Department of Justice (DOJ) news release.

According to court documents, at approximately 2:31 p.m. on Jan. 6 Ponder ran out from the crowd of other rioters who stormed the West Plaza of the building to swing a long, thin pole at a Capitol police officer in the area, the DOJ said.

Ponder’s action resulted in the officer’s riot shield, which he used to protect himself, breaking into two pieces, with part of the pole Ponder used flying off to the side, according to the release.

Moments after heading back into the rioting crowd, Ponder re-armed himself with a new, thicker pole that was colored with red, white and blue stripes and around 2:32 p.m. used the new weapon to assault another Capitol police officer, who blocked the move with his riot shield, the DOJ said.

At approximately 2:48 p.m., Ponder joined a rioting crowd that faced off against a line of Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers at the Capitol’s Upper West Terrace, using the same stripped pole he obtained to swing at the MPD line and strike a police officer in the shoulder, per the release. 

Ponder’s sentencing comes as authorities have arrested more than 850 individuals for their involvement in the Capitol insurrection, which resulted in the deaths of five people. Two hundred and sixty of those individuals have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement on that day.

Ponder, 56, was arrested by authorities roughly two months after the insurrection, pleading guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers using a dangerous weapon in April. 

In addition to his five-year prison sentence, Ponder must pay restitution of $2,000 and will be placed on supervised release for three years following the end of his prison term, the DOJ said.

Tags Capitol Police Department of Justice Department of Justice DOJ Jan 6 insurrection jan. 6 Jan. 6 attack Jan. 6 Capitol attack Mark K. Ponder Metropolitan Police Department Washington D.C.

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More National Security News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Watch live: Trump speaks in ...
  2. Trump: ‘Fox & Friends’ has gone ...
  3. Depression is likely not caused by a ...
  4. Raskin says he doesn’t buy the ...
  5. Buttigieg edges out Biden among ...
  6. Watch live: America First Agenda ...
  7. Navarro urges Trump to skip planned ...
  8. Jill Biden press secretary leaving ...
  9. Cheney blasts Sen. Tom Cotton for ...
  10. Trump set for controversial return to ...
  11. Campaign Report — Trump returns to ...
  12. GOP civil war on Ukraine builds ...
  13. The Memo: Democrats see signs for ...
  14. Kinzinger says it’s ...
  15. Exercising more than recommended ...
  16. McConnell won’t comment on bill ...
  17. Permanent daylight saving time hits ...
  18. GOP lawmaker attends gay son’s ...
Load more

Video

See all Video