trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
National Security

Former DOJ official cooperating with department’s probe into Trump pressure campaign: reports

by Rebecca Beitsch - 07/28/22 7:09 PM ET
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
The Department of Justice seal is seen, ahead of a news conference of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein speaks announcing the indictment against international computer hacking, at Department of Justice in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.

A former Trump Department of Justice (DOJ) official who worked closely with Jeffrey Clark is cooperating with his former employer’s investigation into the former president’s pressure campaign at the DOJ, according to multiple reports.

“We’ve been fully cooperating both with the Department of Justice and the Select Committee, and we’ll continue with that cooperation,” Edward Greims, an attorney for Ken Klukowski, said to CNN

Klukowski came to work at the DOJ just 36 days before the end of Trump’s term, joining the staff of Clark, an assistant attorney general who Trump later weighed installing as attorney general so that he could forward an investigation into the former president’s baseless claims of election fraud.

The move comes after the DOJ has executed warrants on both Clark and John Eastman, a Trump campaign attorney who advocated for Vice President Mike Pence to buck his ceremonial duty to certify the election results.

In a prior hearing, the House committee investigating that Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol claimed Klukowski had been working with Eastman prior to joining the department and showed evidence suggesting their relationship continued while Klukowski was working under Clark.

Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) presented a Dec. 28 email from Trump ally Ken Blackwell requesting that Pence receive a briefing from Klukowski and Eastman and warning “to make sure we don’t over expose Ken given his new position.”

“This email suggests that Mr. Klukowski was simultaneously working with Jeffrey Clark to draft the proposed letter to Georgia officials to overturn their certified election and working with Dr. Eastman to help pressure the Vice President to overturn the election,” Cheney said.

Klukowski has denied that characterization.

“The Jan. 6 committee falsely accused me on Thursday of being a go-between in a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election,” he said in a statement shortly after that hearing. 

“That accusation is false both in its broad outlines and its details. Since the Committee first contacted me, I have cooperated without hesitation, provided it with hundreds of documents, and sat for many hours of recorded depositions.”

Tags Department of Justice DOJ Jan. 6 investigation Jeffrey Clark Jeffrey Clark John Eastman John Eastman Ken Blackwell Ken Klukowski Liz Cheney Liz Cheney Mike Pence

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More National Security News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Dynamic shifts between Fox ...
  2. How Manchin struck a miracle of a ...
  3. If you win the $1 billion Mega ...
  4. GOP senators block bill expanding ...
  5. Depression is likely not caused by a ...
  6. Trump again tries to get immunity ...
  7. Harris, Newsom top list of Democratic ...
  8. How recessions haunted three ...
  9. Pelosi’s husband sells off up to $5 ...
  10. Trump defends hosting Saudi golf ...
  11. Manchin: I was ...
  12. Manchin says he is firm on closing ...
  13. McCarthy rails against chips ...
  14. House passes chips and science ...
  15. Veterans’ groups lash out after GOP ...
  16. Democrats introduce bill to enact ...
  17. Manchin-Schumer deal stuns business ...
  18. House Dems rally behind Manchin deal
Load more

Video

See all Video