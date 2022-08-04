Missouri man left loaded pistol on Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, prosecutors say

A 36-year-old man from Missouri who prosecutors allege left a loaded pistol on U.S. Capitol grounds amid the rioting on Jan. 6, 2021 is facing multiple charges.

A criminal complaint alleges that Jerod Thomas Bargar illegally traveled across state lines with a 9-millimeter semi-automatic pistol and had it with him while on Capitol grounds the day of the riot.

Bargar told authorities that he had been on Capitol grounds on the day of the riot, but asserted that he did not enter the building itself, officials said.

He later said that he had had the pistol on him on Jan. 6, though he was not licensed to carry in Washington, D.C., according to court documents, with prosecutors saying he “stated that he did not know at the time he travelled to Washington, D.C. that it was illegal to possess a handgun in Washington, D.C. or on Federal property.”

Bargar is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; unlawful possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds or buildings; unlawful possession a pistol outside their home or place of business in the District of Columbia without a valid license and registration certificate issued by the District of Columbia; and unlawful possession, sell, or transfer of any large-capacity ammunition feeding device in the D.C.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Columbia said Bargar made an initial court appearance on Wednesday.

The Hill has reached out to the public defender listed for Bargar for comment.