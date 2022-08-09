McConnell calls for ‘thorough and immediate explanation’ of Mar-a-Lago raid

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday called for a “thorough and immediate explanation” after the FBI executed a search warrant at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence Monday.

“Attorney General Garland and the Department of Justice should already have provided answers to the American people and must do so immediately,” McConnell said in a statement.

The Tuesday evening comments marked the first time McConnell weighed in on the Florida search. The minority leader did not answer questions about the search at a press conference earlier in the day to address recent flooding in Kentucky.

The FBI and Department of Justice (DOJ) have not said what they were searching for, but the search was reportedly focused on classified material taken from the White House.

Republican lawmakers and prominent conservatives have slammed the FBI over the search and pressed the DOJ to justify it.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) called the DOJ’s move “weaponized politicization” and told Attorney General Merrick Garland to “clear your calendar,” vowing an investigation.