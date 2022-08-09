trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
National Security

Grassley expresses concern to FBI director in wake of Mar-a-Lago search

by Julia Mueller - 08/09/22 8:26 PM ET
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa)
Greg Nash
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) addresses reporters during a press conference on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 to discuss crime in American with fellow Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Tuesday said he warned FBI Director Christopher Wray that the recent search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence could impact the agency’s credibility. 

“Last night’s raid on the home of a former U.S. president without explanation will only further erode confidence in the FBI and the Justice Department,” Grassley said in a statement

The FBI and Department of Justice (DOJ) have not revealed the basis of the search warrant executed Monday at Mar-a-Lago. 

“If the FBI isn’t extraordinarily transparent about its justification for yesterday’s actions and committed to rooting out political bias that has infected their most sensitive investigations, they will have sealed their own fate,” Grassley said.

The Hill has reached out to the FBI for comment.

Grassley’s comments added to the pile of Republican lawmakers urging Attorney General Merrick Garland to release justification for the search. 

The top Republican member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Grassley called last week for further transparency from the FBI on a number of issues, including the “handling of politically sensitive investigations” and the management of its employees, in a committee hearing on FBI oversight.

“Transparency brings accountability & if the FBI & DOJ aren’t transparent about raiding a former presidents home they risk further damaging their credibility I’ve already raised issues from whistleblowers abt political bias in investigations so we’ve got a right 2b skeptical,” Grassley posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

Tags Christopher Wray Chuck Grassley Chuck Grassley Department of Justice FBI raid FBI search warrant Mar-a-Lago Mar-a-lago fbi raid Mar-a-Lago raid Merrick Garland Senate Judiciary Committee Trump Trump raid

More National Security News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Johnson steps on political land mine ...
  2. FBI search makes clear Trump is ...
  3. Justice Department should have ...
  4. Alyssa Farah Griffin says FBI may ...
  5. Putin’s war is economic suicide
  6. McConnell calls for ‘thorough and ...
  7. Secret Service says uniformed officer ...
  8. GOP Rep. Scott Perry says FBI seized ...
  9. GOP tempers expectations for Senate ...
  10. Here’s what we know about the FBI ...
  11. Facebook seeks to change course as ...
  12. Here’s what’s in the Inflation ...
  13. Pro-impeachment Republican Herrera ...
  14. Graham: ‘God help us’ when IRS ...
  15. Pink Floyd’s Waters backs ...
  16. Schumer: Senate will vote again on ...
  17. FBI raids Trump’s Mar-a-Lago
  18. GOP pressures DOJ for answers on ...
Load more

Video

See all Video