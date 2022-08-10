trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
National Security

Trump lawyer says FBI teams focused on three areas at Mar-a-Lago

by Jared Gans - 08/10/22 8:39 AM ET

An attorney for former President Trump said the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago focused on three specific areas — a bedroom, an office and a storage area. 

Lindsey Halligan, a Florida-based lawyer for Trump who was at Mar-a-Lago during the search, told CBS News in an interview that she was not allowed to go into the complex while the search occurred and needed to stay outside between the ballroom and the residence. 

Halligan said she first received a call that FBI agents were executing a search warrant at 10 a.m. on Monday, and she arrived about an hour later. Another attorney for Trump had already arrived. 

She said 30 to 40 FBI agents conducted the search for eight hours, some of whom were wearing suits, but most were wearing casual clothing. She said 10 to 15 vehicles went into the property. 

Halligan said she did not see agents taking any documents but believes they did. 

The FBI conducted its search reportedly focused on records sought by the National Archives and Records Administration that Trump should have turned over when he left the White House. The National Archives recovered 15 boxes of material from Trump, including some containing classified information, earlier this year. 

Trump has slammed the search, saying in a statement confirming it occurred that he has cooperated with relevant government agencies.

Halligan told CBS that Trump was shocked at the search and believed he had cooperated with investigators. She said he told her that he instructed his attorneys to turn over documents if they have them. 

She said the search warrant was sealed. She said the search was “an appalling display of abuse and power — complete overkill.”

Tags classified documents Donald Trump FBI search warrant Mar-a-Lago National Archives Trump

More National Security News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Johnson steps on political land mine ...
  2. FBI thunderbolt scrambles political ...
  3. The Hill’s Morning Report — What ...
  4. Biden in a tough spot on Trump after ...
  5. Alyssa Farah Griffin says FBI may ...
  6. Five takeaways from primaries in ...
  7. Five takeaways from the FBI raid on ...
  8. McConnell calls for ‘thorough and ...
  9. Secret Service says uniformed officer ...
  10. Trump lawyer says FBI teams focused ...
  11. FBI search makes clear Trump is ...
  12. Putin’s war is economic suicide
  13. GOP tempers expectations for Senate ...
  14. What is the ‘Dark Brandon’ meme ...
  15. Facebook seeks to change course as ...
  16. Here’s what we know about the FBI ...
  17. Here’s what’s in the Inflation ...
  18. Justice Department should have ...
Load more

Video

See all Video