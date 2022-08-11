trending:

National Security

Suspect in Cincinnati attempted FBI breach killed by police

by Julia Mueller - 08/11/22 7:06 PM ET
The area near Center and Smith roads in Clinton County, Ohio
Nick Graham/Dayton Daily News via The Associated Press
The area near Center and Smith roads in Clinton County, Ohio, was closed for hours during a standoff after an armed man tried to breach the FBI’s Cincinnati office, officials said.

An armed man who allegedly attacked the FBI field office in Cincinnati, Ohio, was killed by police on Thursday after a chase and standoff, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The armed suspect attempted to breach the FBI field office early Thursday morning and fled in a vehicle after he triggered a security alarm, according to a statement from FBI Cincinnati

The FBI, Ohio State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement responded, following the suspect until he stopped the vehicle and exited in Clinton County, after which gunfire was exchanged, according to the OSHP.

Law enforcement reportedly attempted negotiations, but opened fire again when the suspect raised his firearm.

More than six hours after the attempted breach of the FBI building, the suspect succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene of the standoff, OSHP confirmed to The Hill in a statement Thursday.

Multiple outlets have identified the suspect as Ricky Walter Shiffer.

