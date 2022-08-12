trending:

National Security

READ: DOJ’s warrant against Trump

by TheHill.com - 08/12/22 3:51 PM ET

A court on Friday unsealed the Justice Department’s warrant that preceded the search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property in Florida on Monday, revealing that the FBI is investigating him for possible violations of the Espionage Act and other laws.

Read the full warrant below.

gov.uscourts.flsd_.617854.17.0_12
