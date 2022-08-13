State Department alerts US citizens in Tijuana to shelter in place

The State Department alerted U.S. citizens near Tijuana, Mexico, early Saturday to shelter in place due to fires, roadblocks and police activity.

“The U.S. Consulate General Tijuana is aware of reports of multiple vehicle fires, roadblocks, and heavy police activity in Tijuana, Mexicali, Rosarito, Ensenada, and Tecate,” wrote the U.S. Consulate in Tijuana in a statement.

“U.S. government employees have been instructed to shelter in place until further notice,” it continued.

The five cities referenced in the statement are located in the Mexican state of Baja California, where gang violence erupted late Friday night and early Saturday morning, according to Tijuana Mayor Montserrat Caballero.

“Today we are saying to the organized crime groups that are committing these crimes that Tijuana is going to remain open and take care of its citizens, and we also ask them to settle their debts with those who didn’t pay what they owe, not with families and hard-working citizens,” Caballero said during a press conference.

The consulate in Tijuana asked U.S. citizens to take multiple steps to protect themselves from violence in Baja California, telling them to avoid the area, seek secure shelter, monitor local media for updates, be aware of their surroundings, and discuss their level of safety with friends and family.

San Diego County, Calif., Vice Chair Nora Vargas spoke to the situation shortly after the consulate warned of violence in northern Mexico, writing on Twitter, “I encourage our binational residents to be cautious and follow the recommendations from government officials and avoid unnecessary travel to allow authorities to do their work and maintain safety. My thoughts are with those impacted by the incidents.”