trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
National Security

FBI, DHS warn of increase in threats to federal law enforcement officials after Mar-a-Lago search: reports

by Olafimihan Oshin - 08/14/22 5:48 PM ET
Federal Bureau of Investigations headquarters in Washington, D.C., is seen from Pennsylvania Ave., on Friday, October 15, 2021.
Greg Nash

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) warned in a joint bulletin that there is an increase in threats to federal law enforcement officials following the FBI search at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence last week.

In a bulletin dated Friday, the agencies advised that possible threats toward law enforcement are coming from social media sites, web forums, video-sharing platforms and image boards, according to NBC News, citing unidentified sources.

CBS News reported that the bulletin had been sent to local, state and tribal law enforcement nationwide late Friday. ABC News was the first to report the news.

The agencies also warned about a potential “dirty bomb” threat at the FBI headquarters and other threats that called for a “civil war” and an “armed rebellion” in the country, adding that those threats might include specific “targets, tactics, and weaponry.” 

The bulletin indicates that DHS has identified “multiple articulated threats and calls for the targeted killing of judicial, law enforcement, and government officials associated with the Palm Beach search, including the federal judge who approved the Palm Beach search warrant.”

It also warned that certain personal information such as addresses and the identification of family members of agents had been shared online.

The joint bulletin also noted that domestic extremists could see the November midterm elections as a time to escalate threats.

The FBI conducted a search at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence last. Authorities obtained 11 sets of classified documents that Trump took from the White House.

Recently, an armed suspect, Ricky Walter Shiffer, was killed by authorities after he attempted to enter the FBI’s Cincinnati field office.

In a statement regarding reports of the special bulletin, the FBI told The Hill that it would continue to work closely with law enforcement to respond to any type of threats.

“The FBI is always concerned about violence and threats of violence to law enforcement, including the men and women of the FBI. We work closely with our law enforcement partners to assess and respond to such threats, which are reprehensible and dangerous,” the agency said. “As always, we would like to remind members of the public that if they observe anything suspicious to report it to law enforcement immediately.”

The Hill has reached out to DHS for comment.

Tags Department of Homeland Security FBI Federal Bureau of Investigation Mar-a-Lago Mar-a-lago fbi raid President Trump Trump

More National Security News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump calls for return of privileged ...
  2. Lawmakers condemn Trump, GOP attacks ...
  3. ‘Shocked and disheartened’: How ...
  4. Cheney looks to cling on in Wyoming ...
  5. WHO renames two monkeypox variants to ...
  6. Presidential historian: Way Trump ...
  7. Former Afghan president agrees ...
  8. Biden front-runner for ‘Lie of the ...
  9. Abbott lead over O’Rourke steady in ...
  10. Why Trump’s effort to oust ...
  11. These Black candidates could make ...
  12. GOP under fire for rhetoric over IRS
  13. Lacking power, Supreme Court’s ...
  14. White House pushes back on notion of ...
  15. Schiff questions if Trump ...
  16. FBI, DHS warn of increase in threats ...
  17. Marjorie Taylor Greene files articles ...
  18. Park the snowplow: Parents need to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video