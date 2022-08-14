FBI, DHS warn of increase in threats to federal law enforcement officials after Mar-a-Lago search: reports

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) warned in a joint bulletin that there is an increase in threats to federal law enforcement officials following the FBI search at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence last week.

In a bulletin dated Friday, the agencies advised that possible threats toward law enforcement are coming from social media sites, web forums, video-sharing platforms and image boards, according to NBC News, citing unidentified sources.

CBS News reported that the bulletin had been sent to local, state and tribal law enforcement nationwide late Friday. ABC News was the first to report the news.

The agencies also warned about a potential “dirty bomb” threat at the FBI headquarters and other threats that called for a “civil war” and an “armed rebellion” in the country, adding that those threats might include specific “targets, tactics, and weaponry.”

The bulletin indicates that DHS has identified “multiple articulated threats a nd calls for the targeted killing of judicial, law enforcement, and government officials associated with the Palm Beach search, including the federal judge who approved the Palm Beach search warrant.”

It also warned that certain personal information such as addresses and the identification of family members of agents had been shared online.

The joint bulletin also noted that domestic extremists could see the November midterm elections as a time to escalate threats.

The FBI conducted a search at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence last. Authorities obtained 11 sets of classified documents that Trump took from the White House.

Recently, an armed suspect, Ricky Walter Shiffer, was killed by authorities after he attempted to enter the FBI’s Cincinnati field office.

In a statement regarding reports of the special bulletin, the FBI told The Hill that it would continue to work closely with law enforcement to respond to any type of threats.

“The FBI is always concerned about violence and threats of violence to law enforcement, including the men and women of the FBI. We work closely with our law enforcement partners to assess and respond to such threats, which are reprehensible and dangerous,” the agency said. “As always, we would like to remind members of the public that if they observe anything suspicious to report it to law enforcement immediately.”

The Hill has reached out to DHS for comment.