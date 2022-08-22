Ron Johnson says he won’t testify on Jan. 6 as his involvement ‘lasted seconds’

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) said he wouldn’t testify before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, arguing he had “virtually no involvement” in a scheme to appoint fake electors to overturn President Biden’s 2020 election win.

The committee revealed in June that Johnson’s staff planned to provide then-Vice President Mike Pence with a slate of fake electors ahead of the certification of the 2020 presidential election results.

“I had, like, virtually no involvement. Literally, my involvement lasted seconds,” Johnson said of the plans in an interview with WISN 12 News’s Matt Smith.

“My involvement in that attempt to deliver spanned the course of a couple seconds … I think I fielded three texts and sent two and talked to my chief of staff that somebody wants you to deliver something. I knew nothing about it,” the senator added.

A text message exchange shared by the Jan. 6 committee showed a Johnson aide telling a Pence aide that “Johnson needs to hand something” to the vice president, clarifying the “something” as “alternate slate of electors for MI and WI.”

Pence’s aid responded, “Do not give that to him.”

Following the reveal, a spokesperson tweeted that Johnson “had no involvement in the creation of an alternate slate of electors and had no foreknowledge that it was going to be delivered to our office.”

During the recent interview with WISN 12, Johnson accused the committee of having “blown out of proportion” his involvement and made the story into “some massive conspiracy.”

“I had nothing to do Jan. 6,” Johnson said to questions about his potential testimony before the Jan. 6 committee.

Pressed on whether he would answer a call to testify if it came, Johnson said, “What would they ask me to testify about?”

The Hill has reached out to Johnson’s office and the Jan. 6 committee for comment.