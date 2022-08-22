READ: Trump lawsuit responding to FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid
Former President Trump on Monday filed a legal motion requesting the appointment of a special master in response to the FBI’s raid of his Mar-a-Lago property this month.
Read the legal document here.
gov.uscourts.flsd.618763.1.0 by Brandon Conradis on Scribd
