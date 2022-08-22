trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
National Security

READ: Trump lawsuit responding to FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid

by The Hill Staff - 08/22/22 5:04 PM ET

Former President Trump on Monday filed a legal motion requesting the appointment of a special master in response to the FBI’s raid of his Mar-a-Lago property this month.

Read the legal document here.

gov.uscourts.flsd.618763.1.0 by Brandon Conradis on Scribd

Tags Donald Trump FBI raid Justice Department Mar-a-Lago Trump

More National Security News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The IRS could be on the verge of ...
  2. Trump sues to stall FBI probe, asks ...
  3. Judge warns redactions in Trump ...
  4. Congress implies UFOs have non-human ...
  5. Trump accuses ‘crazy’ former ...
  6. Cardona says Biden administration ...
  7. Why is Ruth’s Chris Steak House ...
  8. The Mar-a-Lago raid gave Republicans ...
  9. Moderate Colorado Republican switches ...
  10. Herschel Walker blasts climate ...
  11. Trump-backed Kari Lake threatens to ...
  12. Judge sets timeline for motions ...
  13. Crenshaw says Trump FBI search ...
  14. Ron Johnson says he won’t testify ...
  15. Larry Summers says White House ...
  16. FDA approves first fast-acting oral ...
  17. Number of Republicans who say they ...
  18. Board: SD Gov. Kristi Noem may have ...
Load more

Video

See all Video