National Security

Border patrol to probe ‘totally unacceptable’ retweets of Stephen Miller posts

by Brad Dress - 09/11/22 8:41 PM ET
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on Saturday said it would deactivate a West Texas border patrol account that retweeted far-right posts from Stephen Miller, who was a key architect of former President Trump’s immigration policy as a senior White House adviser.

CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus said the retweeted content was removed and the Office of Professional Responsibility was investigating the situation.

“Totally unacceptable and disappointing that any CBP Twitter account was used to R/T offensive, unauthorized content,” Magnus tweeted. “This must not happen again.”

The CBP Twitter account retweeted two posts from Miller over the weekend, according to screenshots shared on Twitter, including one in which Miller ranted against perceived criminals.

“Violent criminals lay waste to our communities undisturbed while the immense power of the state is arrayed against those whose only crime is dissent,” Miller wrote. “The law has been turned from a shield to protect the innocent into a sword to conquer them.”

In another post retweeted by CBP West Texas, Miller took aim at the media, saying its “greatest power is its ability to frame what is a dire national crisis (eg “cops are racist” summer ’20) and what is not.”

“Biden’s eradication of our border means we are no longer a Republic – he’s ended nearly 250 years of constitutional government. The media is silent,” Miller tweeted.

The immigration policies Miller helped shape under Trump were criticized as being blatantly racist and based on fear-mongering. He reportedly helped craft Trump’s travel ban, which targeted Muslim countries; the 450-mile long steel bollard wall on the Mexican border; and the family separation policy.

A separate statement from CBP, shared by Magnus on Saturday, said the retweets of the CBP West Texas account do not reflect the agency’s views on immigration.

“The tweets do not reflect the values of this administration and our work to rebuild a humane, orderly, and secure immigration system,” the statement reads.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) subpoenaed Miller last week in connection to its investigation into Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

