National Security

Woman accused of making death threats against judge in Trump documents case

by Brad Dress - 09/12/22 6:09 PM ET
Mar-a-Lago in Florida
AP Photo/Steve Helber
This is an aerial view of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla., Wednesday Aug. 31, 2022. The Justice Department says classified documents were “likely concealed and removed” from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Federal authorities have arrested a Texas woman who they say made death threats against the Florida judge overseeing a court battle between former President Trump and the Department of Justice over documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Tiffani Shea Gish was charged with influencing a federal official by threat and interstate communications with the threat to kidnap or injure, according to an affidavit submitted in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas on Sept. 6.

According to federal authorities, Gish claimed to be an official with the U.S. government working with nuclear weapons and left three threatening voicemails for federal Judge Aileen Cannon on Sept. 1, just days after the Florida judge sided with Trump and ruled she would appoint a special master to sift through the documents the FBI took in the search of his estate.

“Donald Trump has been disqualified long ago, and he’s marked for assassination, you’re helping him,” Gish allegedly said, before proceeding to call the judge explicit names. “And guess what? I’m also Trump’s hitman, so consider it a bullet to your head from Donald Trump himself.”

An FBI agent wrote in court documents that Gish left another voicemail hours later, saying she was heading to Florida and would put a bullet in the judge’s head “in front of her kids.”

Cannon forwarded the voicemails to Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Michael Witkowski. Authorities said they tracked Gish to her Houston, Texas, residence through her cellphone number.

Gish admitted she left the voicemails when she was interviewed by law enforcement personnel, according to the affidavit.

In another filing, federal agents said Gish has a history of “delusional conduct,” including posing as CIA agents and Army Rangers.

The appointment of a special master to identify material covered by attorney-client or executive privilege has drawn widespread criticism.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is probing whether Trump violated the Espionage Act and Presidential Records Act by taking both presidential and classified documents to Florida.

