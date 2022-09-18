trending:

National Security

Arizona’s Bowers calls failed GOP election proposal ‘fascism’

by Julia Mueller - 09/18/22 9:44 PM ET
FILE – Arizona’s House Speaker Rusty Bowers returns at the end of a break in a House select committee hearing investigating the Jan. 6, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Outgoing Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers (R) has called a failed Republican proposal that would have allowed the legislature to overturn election results in his state akin to “fascism.” 

“The legislature, after the election, could dismiss the election,” Bowers said of the proposal, which he effectively killed, according to excerpts of a CNN special report set to air Sunday night. “And I said, welcome to fascism.” 

The proposal would have overhauled the state’s election system, eliminating most early and absentee voting and restricting where ballots could be cast.

It would have also made the legislature review the election process afterward, allowing the body to “accept or reject the election results.” 

Bowers in the CNN interview warned the country could be sent “back into the dark ages” by Trump-backed candidates and election deniers, saying it’s “very possible” that the election system overhaul proposal comes back to life.

“The possibility of that getting a governor signature would just be a disaster. I call it the possibility of going back into the dark ages in Arizona,” Bowers said. 

The Arizona lawmaker lost his own reelection bid last month to his Trump-backed challenger in the state’s Republican primary. Kari Lake, a Trump-backed election denier, won the GOP’s nomination in the governor race.

A key witness before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, Bowers refuted former President Trump’s claims of election fraud during the 2020 presidential election. 

Bowers also told the committee he was pressured by Trump and attorney Rudy Giuliani to overturn President Biden’s win in Arizona. 

Bowers was lambasted by the former president for his testimony, and the Arizona GOP censured him afterward. 

The Jan. 6 committee is expected to start up its public hearings again this month.

