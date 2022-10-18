trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
National Security

Primary Steele dossier source acquitted in loss for special counsel

by Rebecca Beitsch - 10/18/22 4:55 PM ET
by Rebecca Beitsch - 10/18/22 4:55 PM ET

Igor Danchenko, the primary source behind the Steele dossier, was acquitted Tuesday of lying to the FBI in a case brought by Special Counsel John Durham.

The case is the second such loss for the specially appointed prosecutor charged with investigating the FBI’s Trump-Russia probe.

Over the course of the three year investigation, Durham has lost two cases brought to trial. He was appointed to the role by former Attorney General Bill Barr in 2019 to review the FBI’s investigation of the Trump campaign during the 2016 elections. 

Danchenko was facing four counts of lying to the FBI. The jury brought back a not guilty verdict for each charge facing the think thank analyst that supplied the bulk of the information in the report. 

This story was updated at 5 p.m.

Tags Bill Barr FBI Igor Danchenko Igor Danchenko John Durham John Durham Steele Dossier

More National Security News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump attack leaves GOP wondering if ...
  2. Democrats worry they peaked too soon ...
  3. Georgia smashes record for early ...
  4. The four sleeper races that may ...
  5. Marijuana use is becoming a new ...
  6. Primary Steele dossier source ...
  7. Video of Wisconsin supermarket’s ...
  8. Kinzinger says Secret Service Jan. 6 ...
  9. Trump slams ‘stupid’ GOP Colorado ...
  10. Biden administration demands Arizona ...
  11. Four non-nuclear ways Putin could ...
  12. Fetterman’s wife calls for NBC to ...
  13. Five takeaways from the Abrams-Kemp ...
  14. Republicans press Pennsylvania ...
  15. Utah emerges as wild card in battle ...
  16. Fiona Hill says Musk tweet ‘clearly ...
  17. Here’s what you need to know about ...
  18. TikTok is China’s Trojan Horse
Load more

Video

See all Video