National Security

Most in new poll say Trump should testify before Jan. 6 panel  

by Julia Mueller - 10/19/22 11:50 AM ET
Jan. 6 Committee
Alex Wong/Pool Photo via AP
A video of then-President Donald Trump speaking is displayed as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

Most Americans think former President Trump should testify before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, new polling shows. 

A Monmouth University poll released Wednesday found that six in 10 Americans think Trump should comply with the committee’s recent subpoena calling him to appear before the panel. 

At its ninth public hearing last week, the Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously to subpoena Trump as it prepares to issue its final report before the end of the year.  

Eighty-nine percent of Democrats and 61 percent of independents polled think Trump should have to testify, while 67 percent of Republicans think he should not have to comply with the subpoena.  

Overall, the poll found a third (34 percent) of Americans think Trump should not have to go before the committee, but if he does, 77 percent overall think he should appear at a public hearing. The Jan. 6 committee’s most recent hearing has been widely expected to be its last public gathering, though it may have additional hearings behind closed doors. 

Nearly two-thirds of Republicans (65 percent) back a public hearing if the former president does appear before the panel, as do 82 percent of Democrats and 81 percent of independents. 

Forty percent of Americans think Trump should be criminally charged in connection with his involvement in Jan. 6, and 36 percent think he is directly responsible for the riot, according to the poll.  

The survey was conducted Oct. 13-17 by the Monmouth University Polling Institute and surveyed 808 U.S. adults, with a margin of error of 5.2 percentage points.  

