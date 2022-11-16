trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
National Security

Retired Air Force officer who entered Senate chamber in tactical gear found guilty in Jan. 6 case

by Zach Schonfeld - 11/16/22 2:44 PM ET
by Zach Schonfeld - 11/16/22 2:44 PM ET
Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

A judge on Wednesday found a Texas man guilty on six charges for entering the Capitol and the Senate chamber during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, in tactical gear.

Prosecutors said retired Air Force Lt. Col. Larry Brock, 55, spent 37 minutes inside the building, at times rifling through paperwork on senators’ desks and at one point picking up a discarded pair of plastic flex-cuffs. Brock was arrested four days after the riot.

U.S. District Judge John D. Bates found Brock guilty on one felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding and five misdemeanor charges, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds as well as disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol Building.

The Justice Department indicated in a statement that Brock will be sentenced on Feb. 14, 2023. The felony charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and financial penalties.

According to court documents, prosecutors detailed how Brock entered the Capitol at 2:24 p.m. during the riot through a set of doors leading to the Senate wing.

They said that Brock proceeded to move through the Capitol’s rotunda and crypt before entering the Senate chamber about 25 minutes after entering the building.

While in the chamber, prosecutors claimed Brock walked around the floor for eight minutes and rifled through paperwork on senators’ desks before exiting the building at 3:01 p.m.

Prosecutors also presented a variety of messages Brock sent on Facebook between the 2020 presidential election and the Capitol attack.

On Jan. 3, 2021, he wrote, “Biden won’t be inaugurated. We will ensure that on the 6th.”

The day before the riot, Brock wrote, “Our second American Revolution begins in less than two days.”

The Hill has reached out to Brock’s attorney for comment.

The riot has led to a sprawling federal investigation. The Justice Department said it has arrested nearly 900 individuals in almost every state on charges related to the attack.

Tags Jan. 6 Jan. 6 Capitol riot Larry Brock

More National Security News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Pompeo dings Trump: GOP needs leader who doesn’t claim ‘victimhood’
  2. House Democrat eyes legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th Amendment
  3. Senate votes to advance same-sex marriage bill
  4. McConnell defeats Scott in last-minute race for Senate GOP leader
  5. GOP acrimony spills over at heated Senate lunch
  6. National Review on Trump in 2024: ‘No’
  7. Election deniers seize on Lake loss as GOP tries to move past claims
  8. Fox News briefly cuts away from Trump 2024 presidential announcement ...
  9. Republicans divided as Trump kicks off 2024 bid
  10. Watch: Trump announces 2024 run for president
  11. Democrats fire back as Trump announces presidential bid
  12. Mormon church announces support for same-sex marriage bill
  13. Trump 2024 announcement could open door further to challengers
  14. Kevin Costner says it’s ‘OK’ if he loses fans over political views
  15. Why Alaska’s House race still hasn’t been called for Mary Peltola
  16. Senate on verge of history with same-sex marriage vote
  17. Boebert holds edge as House race heads to likely recount
  18. Milley tried to speak with Russian counterpart on Tuesday but was ...
Load more

Video

See all Video