trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
National Security

Kellyanne Conway meets with Jan. 6 panel: reports

by Rebecca Beitsch - 11/28/22 2:01 PM ET
by Rebecca Beitsch - 11/28/22 2:01 PM ET
Kellyanne Conway, former advisor to former President Trump
Getty Images
Kellyanne Conway, former advisor to former President Trump, speaks during the America First Agenda Summit, at the Marriott Marquis hotel July 26, 2022 in Washington.

Former Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway met Monday with investigators from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, according to multiple reports. 

Conway was seen entering the O’Neill House Office Building, where the panel conducts its depositions and interviews.

Conway was not publicly subpoenaed by the committee and, according to NBC News, told reporters that “I’m here voluntarily” when leaving the room during a break.

She was not in the Trump administration on Jan. 6, but, according to reporting from The Washington Post, Conway called an aide to the former president and urged him to call off his supporters who were storming the Capitol and noted that she had received a call from the Washington, D.C., mayor’s office seeking help in securing assistance from the National Guard.

Conway’s attorney and the Jan. 6 committee did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The interview was conducted as the panel races to complete its final report in December before the committee sunsets at the end of this Congress.

Conway, often one of Trump’s staunchest defenders, wrote that he lost his 2020 reelection bid in her recent memoir.

“Despite the mountains of money Trump had raised, his team simply failed to get the job done. A job that was doable and had a clear path, if followed,” she wrote in the book released in May. 

“Rather than accepting responsibility for the loss, they played along and lent full-throated encouragement (privately, not on TV) when Trump kept insisting he won,” she wrote.

Tags Kellyanne Conway Trump

More National Security News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republican establishment to conservative and faith-based voters: ‘Drop dead’
  2. Where the Warnock-Walker race stands with early voting underway in Georgia
  3. Don Lemon presses Trump-era official on Nick Fuentes dinner: ‘It sounds like ...
  4. Speaker’s committee removal powers are limited
  5. Manchin’s side deal on brink as GOP seeks his 2024 ouster
  6. What to know about GOP election challenges in Arizona’s Maricopa County
  7. Trump blames Kanye West for bringing Nick Fuentes as dinner guest
  8. Maricopa County releases data on Election Day issues
  9. No joke: Supreme Court case could take a big bite out of the First Amendment
  10. Schiff knocks McCarthy’s threat of removal from Intelligence Committee
  11. Five things to watch as voting begins in Georgia Senate runoff
  12. Kari Lake and the last stand of the election deniers
  13. CNN to Elon Musk after sharing fake headline: ‘Be Better’
  14. The eight most vulnerable Senate Democrats in 2024
  15. Eating more flavonols may slow cognitive decline: study
  16. Musk asks if Apple hates ‘free speech in America’ after Twitter advertising ...
  17. A Montana ‘mountain man’ goes to court to protect his property rights
  18. GOP-led Arizona county votes to delay election certification, defying deadline
Load more

Video

See all Video