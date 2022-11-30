trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
National Security

DOJ will have to wait for Jan. 6 panel’s final report to access transcripts

by Rebecca Beitsch - 11/30/22 6:38 PM ET
by Rebecca Beitsch - 11/30/22 6:38 PM ET
Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.)
Peter Afriyie
Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) is seen during a House Jan. 6 committee hearing on Thursday, October 13, 2022 to focus on former President Trump’s efforts to remain in power following his 2020 election defeat.

Jan. 6 committee Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said the Justice Department (DOJ) will have to wait for the panel’s final report to review transcripts of its interviews with more than 1,000 witnesses, rebuffing an agency request lingering since May.

The decision means DOJ will, like the public, have to wait until late December to access depositions and evidence, with the agency maintaining since this summer that their withholding has complicated its own Jan. 6 investigation. 

“We’re about a month away [from releasing our report],” Thompson said when asked about turning over materials to the DOJ. 

“So I don’t think that we would be in a rush to speed that time up.”

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the DOJ has maintained its request to access the records.

“We would like to have all the transcripts and all the other evidence collected by the committee so that we can use it in the ordinary course of our investigations,” he said.

“We are asking for access to all of the transcripts. And that’s really all I can say right now.”

In a June court filing, the DOJ complained the inability to access transcripts was hindering its work. 

“The Select Committee’s failure to grant the Department access to these transcripts complicates the Department’s ability to investigate and prosecute those who engaged in criminal conduct in relation to the January 6 attack on the Capitol,” said a letter included in the filing. 

“Accordingly, we renew our request that the Select Committee provide us with copies of the transcripts of all the interviews it has conducted to date.”

In July, the Jan. 6 committee agreed to share 20 witness transcripts with the DOJ.

But Thompson told reporters Tuesday evening they were never delivered.

“We never shared it,” he said, adding later, “The committee just made a decision not to.”

Thompson said the committee expected to issue its final report sometime after Congress leaves for its holiday break on Dec. 16.

Mychael Schnell and Aris Folley contributed.

Tags Bennie Thompson Merrick Garland

More National Security News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. In historic vote, Democrats pick Jeffries to replace Pelosi as party leader
  2. Is the Supreme Court turning the Constitution into a homicide pact?
  3. Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Fuentes, remarks on Trump, Yiannopoulos
  4. These House members broke from their parties on rail strike legislation
  5. House votes to avert rail strike, provide workers paid sick leave
  6. Medicare is cutting critical cancer care funding — it’s time for Congress ...
  7. Senate conservatives press McConnell to punt on omnibus
  8. Judge says Georgia’s GOP chairman had singular role in fake elector scheme
  9. Biden steps up the jabs against Trump 
  10. House panel gets access to Trump tax returns
  11. House panel votes to designate Pelosi ‘Speaker Emerita’
  12. Democrats succumb to political reality on same-sex marriage bill
  13. Why the Oath Keepers guilty verdicts are bad news for others facing charges 
  14. Here are the 12 Senate Republicans who helped pass same-sex marriage bill
  15. Where the Warnock-Walker race stands with early voting underway in Georgia
  16. McCarthy: Democrats could pick Speaker if Republicans ‘play games’ on House ...
  17. Cicilline to challenge Clyburn for leadership spot
  18. McConnell says there’s ‘widespread agreement’ among leaders on need for ...
Load more

Video

See all Video