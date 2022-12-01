trending:

National Security

House Jan. 6 committee has completed all interviews, Lofgren says

by Zach Schonfeld - 12/01/22 9:18 AM ET
Jan. 6 Committee
Alex Wong/Pool Photo via AP
A video of then-President Donald Trump speaking is displayed as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), a member of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Thursday said the panel has completed all of its depositions, totaling more than 1,000 interviews.

During an appearance on “CNN This Morning,” Lofgren told anchor Kaitlan Collins that Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’s (R) appearance on Wednesday marked the panel’s final interview.

“We’ve now completed all of our interviews,” Lofgren said.

The committee said it met with Vos after it was reported that former President Trump called him in July to press him to retroactively change the results of the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin, more than a year and a half after the race ended.

Vos had filed a federal lawsuit attempting to block his subpoena from the committee, but the panel and Vos delayed an October hearing about the challenge and he ultimately appeared before lawmakers this week.

The committee is now working to compile its final report, which Lofgren and others have signaled will be released later this month, although the exact timing remains unclear.

The panel also plans to release all of the interview transcripts after staff make redactions, which will include blacking out transcript sections that detail personal information.

“Some witnesses were more enlightening than others, but it’s very clear that the former president engaged in a pressure campaign, some public, some private, to get people to overturn the results of the election,” Lofgren said on CNN. “It really — a kind of a coup attempt, and that’s a very serious matter.”

Lofgren also confirmed that the committee would meet to decide whether to pursue criminal referrals at a Friday meeting, indicating it had not yet decided whether to do so for lawmakers who defied the panel’s subpoenas and others.

