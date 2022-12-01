trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
National Security

DOJ subpoenas filmmaker for Jan. 6 footage

by Rebecca Beitsch - 12/01/22 10:26 AM ET
by Rebecca Beitsch - 12/01/22 10:26 AM ET
capitol riot
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File
Rioters loyal to President Trump gather at the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has subpoenaed a documentarian for footage he took of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.

Alex Holder was subpoenaed the same day newly appointed special counsel Jack Smith took over the Justice Department’s investigation into the effort to block the peaceful transition of power, as well as its investigation into the storage of government records at former President Trump’s Florida home. 

The subpoena was first reported by Politico.

Holder was previously subpoenaed by both the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack and a Georgia district attorney likewise probing Trump’s effort to remain in office after losing the 2020 election.

While the congressional panel sought a wide array of records, including interviews with former Vice President Mike Pence and Trump family members, the latest subpoena from the DOJ is more narrow, seeking only raw footage from the riot.

A spokesperson for Holder said, “As we did with the other two subpoenas, we will 100 percent comply” with the DOJ’s order.

Holder is ordered to appear before a grand jury on Jan. 30. 

Holder’s miniseries, “Unprecedented,” was released in July.

“When we began this project in September 2020 we never could have predicted that our work would one day be subpoenaed by Congress,” Holder said in a statement shared on Twitter. 

“As a British filmmaker I had no agenda coming into this. We simply wanted to better understand who the Trumps were and what motivated them to hold onto power so desperately.”

News of the subpoena comes as the DOJ recently scored a major victory in its trial against members of the Oath Keepers militia who stormed the Capitol, securing guilty verdicts on major charges for all five members on trial.

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday indicated the department’s work was far from over.

“As the verdict of this case makes clear, the department will work tirelessly to hold accountable those responsible for crimes related to the attack on our democracy on Jan. 6,” he said.

Tags Alex Holder House Jan. 6 committee Jan. 6 Capitol riot Merrick Garland Mike Pence Trump

More National Security News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republican Georgia lieutenant governor says he couldn’t vote for Walker
  2. McCarthy indicates Republicans plan to investigate Jan. 6 panel
  3. Biden student loan debt forgiveness plan suffers another setback
  4. Is the Supreme Court turning the Constitution into a homicide pact?
  5. Warnock holds narrow lead over Walker in Georgia runoff: poll
  6. McCarthy readies for floor showdown in Speakership bid as opponents dig in heels
  7. Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Fuentes, remarks on Trump, Yiannopoulos
  8. Zelensky says Ukraine preparing a ‘powerful countermeasure’ against Russia ...
  9. FDA pauses authorization for last remaining COVID-19 monoclonal antibody ...
  10. Medicare is cutting critical cancer care funding — it’s time for Congress ...
  11. Why the Oath Keepers guilty verdicts are bad news for others facing charges 
  12. Rail strike bill is rare rift between Democrats, unions
  13. LeBron James asks why reporters haven’t questioned him about Jerry Jones photo
  14. Why Biden’s repeated call for an assault weapons ban could be a political ...
  15. In historic vote, Democrats pick Jeffries to replace Pelosi as party leader
  16. 33 companies tested a 4-day workweek. None are planning to switch back
  17. Speaker’s committee removal powers are limited
  18. These House members broke from their parties on rail strike legislation
Load more

Video

See all Video