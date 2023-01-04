FBI raises award to $500,000 for information on pipe bombs near DNC, RNC HQ

The FBI on Wednesday announced it has increased the award for anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest in the investigation of the placement of pipe bombs at both the Democratic and Republican parties’ national headquarters on Jan. 5, 2021.

The bureau is now offering $500,000 dollars for relevant information on the pipe bombs, which were discovered near the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee the day of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

At the time, law enforcement resources were stretched because of a rally for then-President Trump and an expected march to the Capitol that ended with a riot.

Previously released footage shows an individual in a hoodie walking near both the Democratic and Republican national committee headquarters.

“With the significantly increased reward, we urge those who may have previously hesitated to contact us — or who may not have realized they had important information — to review the information on our website and come forward with anything relevant,” David Sundberg, assistant director in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office, said in a release.

In the months following the attack, the FBI offered a $100,000 reward for any relevant information.

While the FBI has received more than 500 tips and conducted more than 1,000 interviews, the suspect remains at large.

“Despite the unprecedented volume of data review involved in this case, the FBI and our partners continue to work relentlessly to bring the perpetrator of these dangerous attempted attacks to justice,” Sundberg said.

The pipe bomb placed near the Democratic National Committee headquarters was discovered when then-Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was in the building, prompting her swift evacuation.

The request for information comes just days before the second anniversary of the deadly riot at the Capitol.